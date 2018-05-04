Florence Welch used to go on boozy ''benders'' and fail to turn up to studio sessions on her band's first two albums.

The Florence + The Machine frontwoman has calmed down since 2009's 'Lungs' and 2011's 'Ceremonials' and ditching her partying ways enabled Florence to officially co-produce the group's new record 'High as Hope'.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, she confessed: ''It's interesting because I think I never knew how to come down after a tour before, so I would just go on a massive bender.

''And I wasn't doing that so I just went straight back in the studio.''

Asked how bad it got, she said: ''I'd just show up hungover, or not at all, or like on the wrong day crying.''

The 31-year-old singer - who supports The Rolling Stones with her band at London Stadium on May 25 - admits that she thought in order to be deemed cool and a rock star she had to drink.

However, she soon found that ''creativity'' is far more ''intoxicating''.

She explained: ''I was so confused, but what I found is that it didn't have to be that way.

''The creativity was the most hallucinatory, intoxicating, thrilling thing that I could be doing with myself.''

The flame-haired singer says when she was making the track 'June' from their forthcoming fourth studio album, she felt it was as special as the band's big hit 'Dog Days'.

She said: ''I had that same excitement as when I made Dog Days and that song really opened up the rest of the record.''

Florence and co recently dropped new single 'Hunger' from the record.

'High as Hope' follows 2015's 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful'.