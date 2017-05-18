Florence Welch praised the ''universal language'' of music as she collected her International Achievement Award at The 62nd Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday (18.05.17).

The 'Ship To Wreck' hitmaker admitted she writes her songs for herself and feels lucky that they are understood by the international community, as she took to the stage to accept her prize for being a world famous songwriter.

Speaking at the ceremony - sponsored by PRS for Music and BASCA - at London's Grosvenor House on Thursday (18.05.17), Florence said: ''When I'm writing a song I'm never really thinking that anyone is going to hear it, and it feels an incredibly private and personal conversation with myself about something that I don't really understand. As it turns out that seems to be a universal and international language and I feel very honoured and privileged to be a part of that so thank you very much for having me.''

The flame-haired beauty also shared a heart-warming memory of her early days gigging with her band Florence + The Machine and recalled their tour diet, when they supported MGMT in Europe, which was made up of drinking beer and eating crisps.

She told the crowd: ''Our first tour of Europe was supporting MGMT, which is quite a big a tour when you think about it, but we didn't have any money so my dad drove us around the whole of Europe in his Sundance campervan when we were a three- piece and we split all the gig money equally for beer and crisps.''

Florence was joined at the ceremony in London by the likes of Nile Rodgers, Goldie, Gary Kemp, Laura Mvula, Naughty Boy and former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.