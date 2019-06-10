Florence Welch looks back on life before sobriety with ''a mix of nostalgia and terror''.

The 32-year-old singer admitted she used to have ''no care for the consequences of her actions'', but explained how she wishes she could reach out to comfort her past self.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''I tend to look back on that time with a mix of nostalgia and terror.

''There's a part of me that is in awe of that girl, her total disregard for self-preservation, how she could run at the world headfirst, eyes closed, with no care for the consequences.

''But I also want to hold her in my arms, say, 'It's OK, you're OK, you can come down now. You've been screaming at the top of that tree for a bit too long.' ''

The Florence and the Machine star also spoke candidly about overcoming her eating disorder, and revealed she has reached a point where she doesn't weigh herself anymore.

She added: ''I haven't weighed myself in four years - I have no idea how much I weigh right now. Five years ago, I could have told you how much in the morning, at night, clothes on, clothes off. With and without jewellery.

''To let go of that sometimes feels like a bigger achievement than headlining Glastonbury.''

The 'You've Got the Love' hitmaker conceded her former self might find her current life ''mundane'', but she insisted the traditional ''rock 'n' roll'' lifestyle isn't worth the cost.

She said: ''I wonder if my young self would be horrified at my Friday nights now: eating pasta and watching TV with someone who is nice to me. Would she think me mundane?... I'm no longer sure about the rock 'n' roll behaviour often expected of artists.

''Too many talented people have died, and the world feels too fragile to be swigging champagne and flicking the finger at it.''