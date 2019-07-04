Florence and the Machine are set to release a 10th anniversary box set of their debut album 'Lungs'.

The 'Dog Days Are Over' hitmakers - lead by vocalist Florence Welch - released 'Lungs' on July 3 2009, and to mark the first decade since its release, the band have unveiled plans for a special anniversary version of the record, which is available as a colour LP, cassette, or exclusive double vinyl.

A tweet from the band's Twitter account read on Wednesday (03.07.19), read: ''To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Lungs, Florence + The Machine will release an anniversary edition on colour LP, cassette, and as an exclusive double vinyl box set.

''Pre-order https://FATM.lnk.to/Lungs10

''Box set design by Brian Roettinger, feat unseen photography by tom beard (sic)''

The announcement also came with exciting news for fans of the 'Hunger' singers, as they also revealed two unheard tracks - named 'Donkey Kosh' and 'My Best Dress' - that were recorded during the original recording sessions for the 'Lungs' album.

Both demo tracks were uploaded to YouTube by the band, and according to the product description for the re-release, there's more in store for those who purchase the full $89.98 box set.

The description reads: ''This material includes three previously unreleased demo tracks, a rare acoustic version of 'My Boy Builds Coffins', a cover of 'Oh! Darling' Live at Abbey Road and a number of B sides & rarities. Also included within the box are postcards and inserts, showcasing previously unseen images from the Lungs era.''

The 10th anniversary edition of 'Lungs' will be released on August 16, and will also be available digitally on the iTunes Store or on streaming services including Spotify and iTunes.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Florence recently said she was contemplating taking a break from touring, as she suffers from anxiety and says her mental health has ''taken a battering''.

She said: ''I used to really unravel the anxiety. I can't stop crying, I can't dress, I can't get this cynical negative thinking that gets really dark, that says I shouldn't exist I go down a hole quite fast.

''I was like, 'Do I really need to stop for a bit?' But yes this confirms it's sad because I do feel at the peak of my performance, of my connection with the audience, there is something special going on in these shows, the exchange of energy.

''But my mental health has taken a battering. It used to be that was a price I was willing to pay; I don't think it is now.''