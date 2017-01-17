Actress/comedienne Carol Burnett, Henderson's The Brady Bunch co-star Maureen MCCormick, journalist Katie Couric, and others gathered at the Television Academy in North Hollywood and spoke about their fondest memories of Henderson.

According to TheWrap.com, Burnett recalled Henderson helping her late daughter Carrie Hamilton with her pain from lung cancer by using hypnotherapy.

Henderson's children also spoke at the memorial.

The actress passed away after suffering a heart attack in November (16).