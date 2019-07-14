Florence Welch admitted to being ''overwhelmed'' as she played Barclaycard presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Saturday (13.07.19).

The 32-year-old star - who is the lead vocalist of her band, Florence + the Machine - told the crowd in London that she couldn't believe how far she's come over the last decade.

She confessed: ''I'm so overwhelmed by this.

''To come from playing the Old Blue Last and Camden every week .... so I cannot believe that, 10 years later, we are still here.

''The thing that has been so beautiful is the community that has built up around these shows.''

She added: ''This will be our last London show for ... a little bit.''

Florence also dedicated a song to Arya Stark, a fictional character from the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'.

Prior to performing 'Jenny of Oldstones' - which features on the 'Game of Thrones' soundtrack - she told the crowd: ''I would like to dedicate this song to Arya Stark.''

Florence and her band - who headlined the show in Hyde Park - also performed a string of other hits, including 'June', 'Hunger' and 'Kiss With A Fist'.

Elsewhere, The National also entertained the crowd in central London, as they were joined on stage by the likes of Gail Anne Dorsey, Lisa Hannigan and Pauline de Lassus.

Other acts earlier in the day included Connie Constance, CC Honeymoon and Roses Gabor.