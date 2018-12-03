Florence + the Machine will headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park next July.

The 'Hunger' hitmaker - whose real name is Florence Welch - will return to the London festival three years after she last headlined to top a bill which also includes The National and Lykke Li.

Also performing in the park on 13 July will be and Khruangbi and Nadine Shah.

James King, Executive Vice President Live Music, AEG Presents, said of the announcement: ''Over the past ten years Florence Welch has rightfully cemented herself as one of the UK's finest performers. Her unforgettable live shows go from strength to strength with every passing tour. It's a delight to welcome her back onto the Great Oak Stage at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time 2019 for what's certain to be a phenomenal homecoming show.

''Joining Florence will be The National, another amazing band at the top of their game, as I'm sure anyone who saw them headline this years' All Points East will agree. These two incredible artists will be joined by one of the strongest bills we have assembled for BST Hyde Park. It will be a magical day.''

Tickets for Florence + the Machine, priced from £65, are available on Barclaycard presale now and will go on general sale on Friday (07.12.18).

As was previously announced, Bob Dylan and Neil Young will top the bill on 12 July, while Robbie Williams will headline on 14 July.

The line-up for the first weekend of shows has yet to be announced.

Last year's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park saw headline performances from the likes of Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon, who played his last ever UK concert.