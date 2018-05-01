Florence + the Machine have joined Instagram to announce their next single.

The 'Dog Days Are Over' hitmakers - fronted by Florence Welch - setup an account on the social media app on Monday (30.04.18) to officially launch their new song 'Hunger', which will be released on Thursday (03.05.18).

Alongside the artwork, photographed by Vincent Haycock, the band wrote: ''HUNGER

Single out May 3 Video directed by @a.g.rojas Photos by @vincenthaycock (sic)''

'Hunger' follows their Record Store Day release 'Sky Full of Song'.

Prior to that, Florence and co haven't released new material since their 2015 LP 'How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful'.

Mark Ronson is said to have been recruited by the group to help launch their comeback.

The 'Uptown Funk' producer - who worked his magic on Lady Gaga's LP 'Joanne' two years ago - has reportedly been working closely with the band and Jamie XX on the record, which is due this summer.

An insider revealed previously: ''Flo and Mark really gelled in the studio and wanted to work together more. Mark has a proven track record for creating hits so Flo is really excited.''

And that's not all the flamboyant frontwoman has in store for fans, as late last year she confirmed she will release her first collection of lyrics and poetry.

The 'Dog Days Are Over' singer has penned the tome 'Useless Magic' with her own original artwork accompanying her words.

Florence wrote: ''Extremely honoured to announce that I will be releasing my first book of collected lyrics and poetry with Penguin Books next year x x (sic)''

The collection will hit shelves on July 5, with Penguin imprint Fig Tree publishing the book.

The 'You've Got The Love' hitmakers are set to support The Rolling Stones at London Stadium on May 25.