Florence + The Machine and The National have added more support acts to the line-up for their British Summer Time Hyde Park concert.

The latest artists confirmed to join the 'Hunger' hitmaker and the Matt Berninger-fronted rock band at the London park on July 13 are; LA punk rockers Cherry Glazerr, Self Esteem (Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club), Gorillaz collaborator Roses Gabor, neo-soul stars Connie Constance and Mathilda Homer and daring artist CC Honeymoon (Asher Preston).

'Late Night Feelings' hitmaker Lykke Li, Blood Orange, Khruangbi and Nadine Shah are also among the acts set to warm up the festival crowd.

James King, Executive Vice President Live Music, AEG Presents, said of Florence's return to the event after three years: ''Over the past ten years Florence Welch has rightfully cemented herself as one of the UK's finest performers. Her unforgettable live shows go from strength to strength with every passing tour. It's a delight to welcome her back onto the Great Oak Stage at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time 2019 for what's certain to be a phenomenal homecoming show.

''Joining Florence will be The National, another amazing band at the top of their game, as I'm sure anyone who saw them headline this years' All Points East will agree. These two incredible artists will be joined by one of the strongest bills we have assembled for BST Hyde Park. It will be a magical day.''

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park will also see performances from the biggest names in the music industry, including Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Robbie Williams, this summer.

Last year featured headline performances from the likes of Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon, who played his last ever UK concert.

Tickets are on sale now from www.bst-hydepark.com priced from £65.