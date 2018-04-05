Florence + The Machine have been named as one of the headline acts for the upcoming The Biggest Weekend festival.

The much-anticipated festival is being staged over four sites from May 25 until May 28, and the English indie rock band - which stars singer Florence Welch - have been added to the list of performers in Swansea, Wales.

She said: ''I'm very excited to perform at The Biggest Weekend, can't wait to see you all in Swansea.''

Other big-name acts that have been added to the festival's roster is the rock group Bastille, who are also looking forward to the event.

The band said: ''We can't wait to head to Swansea this year for The Biggest Weekend. It's awesome to be involved, and we're really excited to be part of the line-up alongside such a big mix of artists.''

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato are all also slated to appear at the festival, which is being held in Swansea, Belfast, Coventry and Perth, and has been widely dubbed as a replacement for Glastonbury this year.

Demi recently revealed to BBC radio host Nick Grimshaw what she'll be requesting backstage at the event.

She shared: ''I love Kale chips. So flavoured Kale chips - cool ranch or zesty nacho or regular old sea salt.''

Prior to the latest list of additions, it was confirmed that Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Camila Cabello, George Ezra and 30 Seconds To Mars would be performing at the event.