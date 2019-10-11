Boardmasters is to return in 2020 after this year's event was cancelled.

The music festival was scheduled to be on from August 7th to the 11th with Florence + the Machine, Foals, and Wu-Tang Clan headlining, but had to be called off due to the inclement weather conditions expected to hit Cornwall, south west England, that weekend.

But the spectacle will return next year after the Boardmasters Twitter account confirmed the dates as August 5th to 9th 2020.

Those who were due to attend this year's event will be able to apply for tickets before they go on general sale.

This year's event - which was also due to see the likes of Razorlight, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, The Wombats, Rudimental and Plan B play - was axed just days before it was due to get underway.

Festival organisers said in a statement at the time: ''Due to forecasted severe weather conditions, specifically high winds, Boardmasters 2019 has been cancelled.

''Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening.

''The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time.

''Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Boardmasters' social media for official updates.

''We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were.''

The decision came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for several parts of England for the weekend Boardmasters was due to take place.