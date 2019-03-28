Fleur East plans to marry her fiancé Marcel Badiane-Robin in the summer.

The 31-year-old singer got engaged to the fashion designer on a dream holiday to Japan earlier this month and has now revealed that they're planning to get married ''very soon'' as the couple - who have been together nearly a decade - just can't wait to become husband and wife.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the National Film Awards at Porchester Hall in London on Wednesday night (27.03.19), she said: ''It's happening very soon, this summer. We're just like, 'Let's just do it.' We've been together nine years we know what we wanna do so it's like let's just go. For me, I just wanna have fun. The key ingredient is good people good music and good food, it's about love and celebrating love.''

The 'Sax' hitmaker also admitted that she's still getting used to wearing her yellow diamond engagement ring and praised Marcel for doing ''so well'' in choosing the band.

She said: ''I just still can't believe it I look at my ring all the time getting used to like having to wear one piece of jewellery which I'm not used to like switching it up all the time. He did so well with the ring all my family are so happy and now it's the wedding train, we're planning the wedding.''

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' star also shared that all her former campmates were really ''supportive'' after hearing the happy news and she hopes they can all attend her wedding day.

She said: ''Everyone in the industry is so supportive, my jungle campmates in the WhatsApp group especially. I'm just so happy, I hope all of them can be there.''