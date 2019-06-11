Fleur East has got married.

The 'Sax' hitmaker and Marcel Badiane-Robin tied the knot in a secluded venue in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco on Saturday (08.06.19), three months after getting engaged.

Among the 120 guests at the outdoor ceremony were former JLS singer J.B. Gill and his wife Chloe, presenter A.J. Odudu and a number of the singer's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Her!' campmates, including Harry Redknapp and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Fleur admitted she had been dreaming of her big day for a long time.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I think every girl grows up thinking of their wedding. I'm a huge fan of love and romance. Marcel always laughs at me, saying I live in Disneyland and that I believe in fairytales!''

And her new husband is ready to put in ''a lot of work'' to make their union last.

He said: ''There's a big difference between a marriage and a wedding - and you've got to make sure you've met the right person. It's a lot of work. You need a friend as well as a lover; someone who understands you and has the same vision as you. It's a long journey and if you're going to commit, you've got to understand the full picture. And when you meet the right person, you know.''

The 31-year-old singer - who got engaged while on holiday in Japan in March - admitted in April her wedding plans were well underway and they were planning to tie the knot overseas.

Asked if they've started planning their wedding, Fleur said: ''Yes, straight away. We were like, 'Let's do it this year!'

''I've got to try some [dressed] on but I know it will be something different, something a bit unusual.

''It will be abroad. I've always said I want to get married abroad. I just love the sunshine and it's too cold here.''