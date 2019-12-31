Fleur East wants to ''connect more'' with her family in 2020.

The 'Sax' hitmaker has made it her New Year's resolution to reach out to her loved ones more throughout the next 12 months because she's ''awful'' with her phone and quite often forgets to reply to their missed calls and messages.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Fleur said: ''I make New Year's resolutions every year. I haven't done them yet but I want to connect more with my family because I get really busy and I'm awful with my phone. So I want to check in with them more.

''I want to be healthier and get on my fitness a bit more. It's difficult doing breakfast radio because your whole body clock is completely out of whack. That's been really hard to adjust to.''

But, before she starts to focus on her fitness more, the 32-year-old singer is planning on letting her hair down with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin on December 31 with plenty of booze and boogying.

She explained when asked about her NYE plans: ''I don't really drink, I'm quite healthy, but New Year is when I let loose so I'll be partying hard.''

The 'Size' hitmaker celebrated Christmas in Paris, France, with Marcel.

She said previously: ''The week before Christmas I'm going to Paris with my husband and we're going to spend Christmas with his family. Paris at Christmas is stunning. It's lit up everywhere, the Eiffel Tower has a beautiful light display every evening so it's going to be really exciting. It's very very busy around Christmas but I'm looking forward to it.

''We usually wake up pretty late on Christmas Day because it's nice to have a lie in on Christmas break but we're having a full-on French Christmas dinner so we're going to have wine with every course, a cheese board at the end and games.''