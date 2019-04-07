Fleur East plans to get married this year.

The 'Sax' singer got engaged to Marcel Badiane-Robin on a recent vacation to Tokyo and the couple have already set the wheels in motion for their wedding.

Asked if they've started planning their wedding, Fleur said: ''Yes, straight away. We were like, 'Let's do it this year!'

''I've got to try some [dressed] on but I know it will be something different, something a bit unusual.''

The 31-year-old singer is planning to tie the knot overseas in the sun.

She told new! magazine: ''It will be abroad. I've always said I want to get married abroad. I just love the sunshine and it's too cold here.''

And Fleur - who shot to fame when she came second on 'The X Factor' in 2014 - hopes some of her ''family'' from the talent contest will agree to perform on her big day.

Asked if any will sing at her wedding, she said: ''I hope so. I've got a little bit of a wish list.

''There's too many dream people but of the 'X Factor' family, James Arthur. He's just got that wedding song, 'Say You Won't Let Go'. I'll see if he's free for me.''

But her former mentor Simon Cowell won't be getting an invite.

Asked if he's on the guest list, she said: ''No! I'm keeping it to close friends and family. Because we've been together for nine years, there's been so many people along the journey who have been really supportive of our relationship. It's going to be really intimate.''

However, the friends she made on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' will be there.

She said: ''I said it in the group, 'Guys, it's happening this summer!'

''Everyone's trying to be there and Harry Redknapp's like, 'We're there. We're there.' Harry's on it!''