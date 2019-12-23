Fleur East will celebrate the festive season in Paris, France, with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin and his family.
Fleur East will spend Christmas in France this year.
The 'Size' hitmaker has decided to jet across to Paris with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin - who is from the French capital - this week ahead of the festivities on December 25 and they will celebrate the day with lots of food, wine and games.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''The week before Christmas I'm going to Paris with my husband and we're going to spend Christmas with his family. Paris at Christmas is stunning. It's lit up everywhere, the Eiffel Tower has a beautiful light display every evening so it's going to be really exciting. It's very very busy around Christmas but I'm looking forward to it.
''We usually wake up pretty late on Christmas Day because it's nice to have a lie in on Christmas break but we're having a full-on French Christmas dinner so we're going to have wine with every course, a cheese board at the end and games.''
And the 32-year-old singer is convinced Marcel and his family will make her sing.
She explained: ''Yeah when everyone has had a drink, they all get me to sing. I love it but that's when I do get nervous in front of family. It's scary because you know everyone and they know you really well and you can see their faces!''
And Fleur isn't expecting anything too extravagant under the tree from Marcel this year because she knows he'll never be able to top her engagement ring.
She said: ''It's funny because I think he did the best present when he proposed so he's good for another 10 years.''
Marcel popped the question earlier this year in Tokyo.
Fleur said at the time: ''I said yes immediately! How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne - when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!' Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?' ''
