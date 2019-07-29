Fleur East has tied the knot for a second time.

The 31-year-old singer married Marcel Badiane-Robin at a secluded venue in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in June, just three months after getting engaged, and now the pair have said 'I do' again during a civil ceremony at the Courthouse Hotel in London.

And the 'Sax' hitmaker revealed her husband received a huge ''cheer'' from onlookers after he handed her a floral bouquet of white, pink and blue hydrangeas he'd picked up at Spitalfields Market, which was a ''nice touch'' for the pair's special day.

Opening up about the magical event, she said: ''Marcel picked the flowers for me at Spitalfields Market across the road. It was so funny when he got a big cheer from people on the pavement who saw him hand the flowers to me. It was a nice touch.

''It felt very real because it was official, and it was nice to celebrate with family and friends who couldn't make it to our Moroccan celebration.''

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star explained married life is ''lovely'' and has brought the happy couple closer together than ever.

Speaking about married life, Fleur told Hello! magazine: ''It's lovely. We feel a lot closer and still in our little love bubble. I'm finally getting used to calling Marcel my husband and Marcel calls me his wife a lot. It still feels weird, but it's lovely.''

The 'X Factor' star previously admitted her Moroccan wedding was ''perfect'' and she couldn't have asked for a better day.

She gushed: ''It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream.

''I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other.

''The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it.''