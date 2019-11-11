Fleur East stars in this year's Debenhams Christmas advert.

The 'X Factor' singer and 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' star has joined forces with the high-street giant to celebrate the festive season.

The advert sees Fleur starring as a festive fairy godmother, who - like Debenhams - wants to take the stress out of shopping for those 'hard to buy for' family members, with a wave of her special magic wand.

Fleur has also provided the soundtrack to the advert with her new single, 'Size'.

The first advert features a selection of gifts perfect for someone that's tricky like 'Nicky' or rather than buying what would be a generic baby present, you can buy a personalised gift for baby 'Eric'. The second advert shows off the big range of advent calendars that Debenhams offers.

Mark Stevens, Creative Director at Debenhams, said: ''When it comes to buying gifts, being thoughtful can often result in more stress, added expense and visits to multiple shops. However, Debenhams is here to put the fun back into the festivities. We've thought of everything and handpicked a huge range of on-trend gifts that customers can personalise to show their family and friends they love them, without blowing the budget. The pressure isn't only on in terms of time but financially too; Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year but also the most expensive, so we have extended our 3-for-2 offers on gifts to make it easier than ever to give memorable presents to the whole family.''

Debenhams are also offering their customers the biggest range of 3-for-2 offers in UK retail, which covers a huge range of gifts to help the pressure on family budgets and allow people to enjoy every minute of the holiday season.