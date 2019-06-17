Fleur East performed at her own wedding.

The 'Sax' singer tied the knot with Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco this month and though she didn't plan to sing during the celebrations, she ''had a feeling'' she'd be asked to step on the stage and is pleased she got to serenade her new husband.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I actually ended up performing in the end. The DJ put 'Sax' on and handed me the microphone!

''I had a feeling that was going to happen. Then he asked me to sing for my husband and I sang 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys - it was the first song that came to my head! It was actually a really nice moment.''

The 31-year-old star's wedding was ''perfect'' and she couldn't have asked for a better day.

She gushed: ''It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream.

''I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other.

''The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it.''

And Marcel felt like the ''luckiest man in the universe'' when he caught his first glimpse of Fleur walking down the aisle.

He said: ''When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world. When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again.''