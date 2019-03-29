Fleur East would ''absolutely love'' to star in an episode of 'Black Mirror'.

The 31-year-old singer revealed that it's her ''dream'' to be part of Charlie Brooker's ''genius'' anthology series and said that since the hit Netflix show has had many British stars - such as Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright - feature in episodes she would ''love to be part of it''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the National Film Awards, she said: 'Black Mirror' that is my dream. I absolutely love 'Black Mirror' I think its genius and we've had a lot of British actors in that so I'd love to be a part of it.''

Although famous for her singing, the 'Sax' hitmaker has already done ''a bit of acting'' and once landed a role in the hit US drama series 'Empire', however, couldn't star in the show as she couldn't get an acting visa to work in America.

She said: ''Yeah, I've done a bit of acting I actually auditioned for 'Empire' years ago and I got it and I didn't have a green card to act in America so I couldn't do it.''

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star would have played the character Nessa Parker - now played by Sierra McClain - and admitted that although she wasn't able to act in the show, it ''gave her the buzz''.

She said: ''It was for a character called Nessa so I was there with Lee Daniels and the whole like reading and everything and then I was like, 'I don't have my visa', because obviously I'd never done any acting before so it was all brand new to me but that gave me the buzz, I've done a bit more now.''