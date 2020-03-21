Fleur East feels ''properly united'' with Marcel Badiane-Robin now they are married.

The 'Sax' hitmaker wed the fashion designer last summer after 10 years together and though it did ''solidify'' their relationship in any way, it has made them feel closer.

She said: ''It's so lovely. We've been together for 10 years so marriage didn't solidify anything for us in an extreme way.

''But I get so excited when he introduces me as his wife and we feel properly united.

''He's my number one supporter and my biggest fan. I'm really lucky to have him.

''The music industry is so tough and he's always that voice that says, 'You're amazing, you've got this.' ''

And the couple are now discussing having children together, though they haven't ''put a time limit'' on their family plans.

Fleur admitted: ''We talk about starting a family all the time. We're both keen, but we haven't put a time limit on it.''

The 32-year-old star thinks her husband will be the ''sofite'' when it comes to parenting.

She told OK! magazine: ''On the surface, Marcel comes across as the strict one, but he might actually be the softie.

''He'll do anything for the people he loves, which can also be his Achilles' heel.''

The former 'X Factor' finalist is living apart from Marcel because of her job on Hits Radio, and though it's been a ''challenge'' for the couple, it's also ''rekindled [the] flame'' between them.

She said: ''We're having to commute to see each other, which has been a challenge.

''We have a home in London and it was really hard to be ripped away from him when we'd only just got married.

''But it's a bit like we're dating again, which is positive.

''We've almost rekindled our flame.''