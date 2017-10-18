Fleur East has reportedly been dropped by Syco three years after finishing as the runner-up on The X Factor.

The 'Sax' hitmaker appeared on the 11th series of the talent competition and finished just behind winner Ben Haenow - who is also no longer on Syco - has ''parted ways'' with talent show boss Simon Cowell's own label, despite remaining on good terms with him and the team.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths. She will remain a friend of the label because everyone's really fond of her.''

Fleur, 29, released her debut album 'Love, Sax and Flashbacks' on the label in 2015, with the release charting at 14 in the UK album rankings.

It followed an exciting run on 'The X Factor' in 2014, when her cover of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' track 'Uptown Funk' became the first single released by an active contestant to hit the top of the UK iTunes chart.

She originally appeared on the competition back in 2005 with Addictiv Ladies, following it up with a short-lived solo career while signed to BMG's Strictly Rhythm label.