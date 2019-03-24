Fleur East is engaged to Marcel Badiane-Robin after he proposed on a romantic trip.

The long term couple - who have been together for almost a decade - were on a dream holiday to Japan when the fashion designer popped the question and asked the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star to marry him.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she revealed: ''I said yes immediately! How Marcel did everything was just wonderful.

''We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne - when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!'

''Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?' I couldn't believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour.''

Fleur added that her husband-to-be knew ''exactly'' how to make the proposal perfect for his future bride because of how long they have been in a relationship.

She said: ''Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we've spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It's perfect. I cried instantly.''

Fleur - who rose to fame when she was runner up on 'The X Factor' in 2014 - admitted the pair will be looking to tie the knot as soon as possible.

While she ''wasn't surprised'' when Marcel asked the big question, the singer was still ''overwhelmed'' by the special moment.

She explained: ''Marcel is very romantic. He always has been, throughout our relationship, but he picks and chooses his moments. When he does go all out, he doesn't spare anything. So I wasn't surprised by the proposal - but at the same time I still feel overwhelmed by it.''