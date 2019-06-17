Fleetwood Mac have teased they will be headlining Glastonbury in 2020.

The 'Go Your Own Way' rockers are currently on the UK leg of their sold-out European tour and whilst performing at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (16.06.19) drummer Mick Fleetwood told the crowd that the band still had a ''big field to play'' at ''a rained out festival in England''.

Although Mick, 71, didn't name the festival, Glastonbury is renowned for its inclement weather at the end of June when it takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, and is often swamped with mud and sludge.

His comments were picked up by specialist Glastonbury social media accounts and fans at the gig.

The Glasto Thingy Twitter account wrote: ''Unconfirmed reports coming in that Fleetwood Mac announced they will be playing ''a rained out festival in England'' next year. (sic)''

Glasto Fest Feed added: ''Could Fleetwood Mac just have confirmed for #Glastonbury2020? Unconfirmed reports are indicating that the iconic band may be set to headline Glastonbury Festival next year... (sic)''

Surprisingly, Fleetwood Mac have never performed at Michael Eavis' world renowned event and Mick has admitted that the band would ''burn in hell'' if they didn't headline it at least once.

He said: ''Of course, we've been asked to play and it's never worked out. I think the legend of Glastonbury and Fleetwood Mac will come true. I think I'll burn in hell if we don't do it one day.''

The Glastonbury Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020 and Michael - who organises the event with his daughter Emily Eavis - recently dropped a huge hint that Sir Paul McCartney will be one of the headliners.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, he said: ''Paul's on good form at the moment.''

When asked if he had ''spoken to him'' and if he was coming to play at Worthy Farm again, Michael added: ''Hopefully for the 50th, yeah.

''Don't make a big thing of it though will you?''

Beatles legend Paul, 76, last topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2004.