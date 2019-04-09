Fleetwood Mac have postponed the remainder of their North American tour due to Stevie Nicks' illness.

The 'Go Your Own Way' hitmakers have been forced to pull out of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - which they stepped in to headline after The Rolling Stones cancelled their slot due to frontman Sir Mick Jagger's heart valve surgery - on May 2, plus their planned shows in Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary, which will now be rescheduled for October and November.

Doctors advised the 70-year-old star to take some time off to enable a ''full recovery'' from a severe bout of flu.

A representative for the band said: ''As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery.''

The Jazz festival date will not be rescheduled, with the event's organisers looking to book another act.

A tweet on the official Twitter page for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival reads: ''Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.''

Mick Fleetwood also apologised to fans and said they are eager to get back on stage as they've had ''more fun than ever'' on this run.

He said: ''We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges.

''The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologise to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.''

The 'Dreams' group had already been forced to move their concerts in Boston and Philadelphia due to Stevie's illness.