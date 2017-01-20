The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne says Miley Cyrus is ''just as crazy'' as him.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer has teamed up with the American rock band on the track 'We A Family' from their new album, 'Oczy Mlody', and although they share very similar personality traits, the 56-year-old rocker says they never clash and even if they did he'd always let Miley win because she is ''so smart''.

Talking about the 24-year-old pop beauty - who is engaged to 'Hunger Games' star Liam Hemsworth - Coyne told The Sun newspaper: ''She's just so smart, she really is.

''I mean she is crazy as well.

''She really does love to sing and she loves to hear herself sing and she talks and talks

''It's amazing if you get her on a role.''

Asked if their egos ever clash, he said: ''No, but if we ever did, I would allow her to win because I'd be thinking, 'This is going to be cool.'''

The 'Bad Days' rocker admits without sharing a love for the same music and being hard working they'd probably struggle to work together.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''She'll pick any song just because she likes it so on that level, we have similar taste. Without that, we'd always be struggling.

''We also have a similar work ethic. I'm always the first to say, 'Let's go do this', and she's the same.

''Together we get things done.''

Coyne believes growing up with a musical family, her country music legend father Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, Metro Station rocker brother Trace, 27, and her 16-year-old sister Noah, who recently released her debut single 'Make Me (Cry)', has given Miley a broader sense of musical genres.

Talking about her famous father, Coyne said: ''Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a cool dude.

''I don't know that much about his music, but if you're around him, he's a cool guy and she absolutely knows all music. She's got it.''