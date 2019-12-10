FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Disclosure, Jorja Smith and more have been announced for Lovebox 2020.

Following the news that Tyler, The Creator will headline the Gunnersbury Park festival in London on Sunday, June 14, 2020, a host of artists have been added to the bill for the newly-made three day music extravaganza, which is set to take place between June 12 and June 14.

Joining the hip-hop superstar as headliners are 'Eastside' star Khalid, who will close the main stage on the Friday night, and 'Latch' hitmakers Disclosure, who will perform live as they top the bill the following evening.

Also performing across the three days are experimental artist Twigs, 'Gone' hitmaker Charli, 'Be Honest' hitmaker Jorja, US rapper Anderson. Paak, house and techno DJ Peggy Gou, rapper Little Simz, 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker Mabel and synth-pop band Hot Chip.

For Tyler, the shows will mark the 'Yonkers' hitmaker's first UK festival performances since he was banned from the country in 2015.

Tyler - whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma - was denied the right to enter the country by the then-Home Secretary after he was accused of encouraging violence and homophobia through his lyrics.

As a result he was unable to headline Reading and Leeds in the August.

In May this year, the 'IGOR's THEME' star returned to the country to the Queen's residence, Buckingham Palace, to announce a surprise performance of his Grammy-nominated LP, 'IGOR'.

However, the show planned to take place at the Bussey Building in Peckham, South London, was cancelled by police after ''rowdy'' fans tried to climb the gates of the venue.

Finally, four months later, Tyler performed two acclaimed sold-out concerts at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for Lovebox 2020 go on sale on Thursday (12.12.19) at 9am from loveboxfestival.com