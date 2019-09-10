FKA Twigs is set to release her second album on October 25.

The 31-year-old singer will release 'Magdalene' - the follow-up to her 2014 debut album 'LP1' - next month, and has said the new album will explore the tumultuous five-year period between her two records, which has seen her undergo high-profile heartbreak following her split from Robert Pattinson, as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.

In a press release, she said: ''I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn't express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.

''I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn't do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.

''But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in 'Magdalene'. To her I am forever grateful''.

'Cellophane', the lead single from the record, was released in April this year, and came as the first solo track she had released since 2016's stand-alone single 'Good to Love'.

And in a recent interview, Twigs said the album was inspired by the ''sad place'' she had found herself in mentally.

She explained: ''I was in a sad place, mentally, and I didn't want to come out of it. I don't have many friends there, and wasn't communicating with my friends or family here. I just went and locked myself off.''

'Magdalene' track listing:

1. Thousand Eyes

2. Home with You

3. Sad Day

4. Holy Terrain ft. Future

5. Mary Magdalene

6. Fallen Alien

7. Mirrored Heart

8. Daybed

9. Cellophane