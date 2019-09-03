FKA Twigs' stitches ''split open'' when she shot her Apple HomePod commercial.

The 31-year-old singer was supposed to be moving very little after undergoing surgery to have fibroid tumours removed from her uterus but accepted an approach from director Spike Jonze to appear in his advert, not realising she'd have to be ready to film within a week, leading her to feel like her insides were ''gonna fall out'' and her bleeding after dancing on camera.

She said: ''I had tumours in my uterus, so I had an operation to have those removed. Then, four weeks after my operation, I get a call from Spike Jonze...

''I looked like death. I looked disgusting. I wasn't supposed to be moving. And Spike's like, 'OK, so we're gonna play the song and I need you to dance around your living room to it'. I was fully going for it and literally feeling like my uterus was gonna fall out. I didn't tell them about the surgery or that I had all these stitches in my bellybutton. It was grim. It was grim as f**k.

''It was an amazing experience but I really wasn't well.

''When I was on set with Spike, the stitches in my bellybutton were splitting open. I told him: 'Just so you know, if I start bleeding through this white shirt...'. I basically couldn't lift my arms up, because all your organs stick together and you can't stretch your stomach.''

Twigs was involved in choreographing her movements so did her best with the limited range she had.

She told I.D. magazine: ''I was involved in the choreography though, so I based all the movements on Audrey Hepburn as she was always moving like that - very forward and with a contracted stomach - because that's all I could do.''

The 'Papi Pacify' singer feels physically younger than ever now, but mentally ''quite old''.

Asked if she's tired, she said: ''No. Not physically. My body feels younger than it's ever felt. I feel more conditioned, well-oiled. Mentally though, I think I've always felt quite old, like I've definitely done a few rounds here. But I'm not tired... I feel like a tree.''