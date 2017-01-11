FKA Twigs has been named creative director of NikeWomen's latest campaign.

The 28-year-old singer has joined forces with the sportswear giant and has been announced as the creative mastermind behind the brands Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign, which she stars in, directed and provided the soundtrack for.

And the 'Two Weeks' hitmaker has revealed when she was asked to collaborate with the longstanding fashion house, she jumped at the opportunity because she wanted to inspire young adults to be the ''best versions'' of themselves with the advertisement.

Speaking about her latest venture, the brunette beauty said: ''When Nike first came to me with this project, I saw it as an opportunity to let young people know they have the power to become the best versions of themselves.

''I put together a cast of 12 incredible athletes to show that it's about what you do in fitness gear. It's about how you train. It's about how those things help your movement.''

And FKA Twigs - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - has taken to social media to share the campaign's video, which saw the star jet to Mexico City to shoot.

Alongside a string of clips posted on her Instagram account, which sees the star race around the jungle in figure hugging red athleisure wear, she wrote: ''@nikewomen zonal tights campaign directed by myself. are you ready indigo children, we are here for you.

@mchamleywatson and @saskiahorton

''@nikewomen zonal strength tights campaign directed by myself... we are coming...

@ughlyducklin

''i see indigo in those who do not back down.

@madelyne_spang (sic).''

And FKA Twigs has even shared a variety of images, which create a collage on her Instagram profile of her portrait.

She captioned one of the images, which is a zoomed in crop of her face: ''do you believe in more?

a magical campaign for Nike creative directed by myself

stills by @Daviduzochukwu

styling @matthew_josephs

makeup @kabukinyc

hair @soitchiinagaki (sic).''

The star teased she was working on a secret project earlier this week with a snippet of a video of her and other models holding a yoga pose.

She wrote: ''can you feel everything?

do you believe in more? (sic).''