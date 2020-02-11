FKA Twigs is the last performer confirmed for the NME Awards.

The 'Cellophane' singer will take to the stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (12.02.20) for the music ceremony, which sees the experimental pop star nominated for four prizes, including 'Best British Album for 'Magdalene'.

She said: ''NME have been a huge supporter of 'MAGDALENE', and as a British artist it's a massive honour to be nominated for four NME Awards, so I'm hugely excited to be performing at the awards ceremony.''

'Deal Wiv It' collaborators slowthai and Mura Masa will open the ceremony, which will also see Yungblud, AJ Tracey, Beabadoobee and The 1975 take to the stage.

The completed performers line-up comes after it was announced that Robyn will receive the Songwriter of the Decade accolade.

The 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker said she is ''humbled and honoured'' to have been chosen to receive the one-off honour, which recognises her contribution to and influence on the current pop landscape.

She said: ''I'm always mystified and ready to be seduced by a beautiful song.

''There are so many good songs that were written before and after 2010 that inspired me. So I feel very humbled and honoured to be given this award.''

And slowthai - who is up for four awards - vowed to dominate the evening.

He said: ''I'm coming to win all the awards (including Godlike Genius) and if there's one I don't win then I'll take it from them anyway.

''Me and Mura Masa are excited to headline the awards and play our unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song yet still number-one-multi-platinum single 'Deal Wiv It'. All those that perform after us are simply the dessert... the digestif... the followers... the laggards. Except IDLES, if my brothers are playing then it's a co-headline. If they're not playing, why not?! Brixton is mine. As you were.

Mura Masa added: ''Any opportunity to play with Ty is a dream. You never know what's going to happen and i think this will be especially unpredictable.''

Meanwhile, the Godlike Genius Award will be presented to Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, whilst Hole singer Courtney Love will receive the Icon Award.

The show will be hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga.