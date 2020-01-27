FKA Twigs insists she wasn't asked to sing during the Prince tribute she took part in at the Grammy Awards.

The 32-year-old English singer/songwriter took to the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20) alongside Usher and Sheila E. as a selection of Prince hits, including 'Little Red Corvette', 'Kiss' and 'When Doves Cry', were performed in honour of the late pop superstar, who died in 2016.

Although Twigs - who was wearing a white lace bodysuit and matching feather boa, complete with bright red lipstick and her hair styled in '80s-inspired ringlets - stole the show with a sexy pole dance routine to the tracks many of her fans were disappointed that she did not get to showcase her incredible vocal talents.

Twigs took to Twitter to confirm that joining Usher on vocals had not been an option.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Of course I wanted to sing at the Grammys. I wasn't asked this time but hopefully in the future.''

But Prince protégé Sheila disputed the claims, suggesting that Twigs was supposed to sing during the performance but chose to dance following rehearsals.

The 62-year-old singer told USA Today: ''She didn't want to sing. First she wanted to, but then she didn't want to when we ran through it because she didn't have a (microphone) pack and (in-ear monitors), so she couldn't hear. And she would rather have danced - which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to, she said, 'No, I'm OK.'''

Twigs was nominated in the Best Music Video category for 'Cellophane', from her acclaimed album 'Magdalene', but lost out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus with 'Old Town Road'.