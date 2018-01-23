Folk duo First Aid Kit will headline Cambridge Folk Festival this August.

The Swedish siblings, Klara and Johanna Soderberg - who shot to fame after covering Fleet Foxes' 'Tiger Mountain Peasant Song' in 2008 - will play the annual music event on August 5 at the English city's Cherry Hinton Hall.

Cambridge Folk Festival's Neil Jones commented: ''The addition of First Aid Kit cements a line up that is both one of our strongest and most eclectic in years. The band's performance is set to be a real Festival highlight this summer, and their Friday night headline appearance continues what is a new era for one of the UK's most loved and iconic festivals.''

The pair join previously confirmed headliners, Patti Smith and the legendary John Prine.

The girls released their new record 'Ruins' on January 19, and recently revealed they got into country music to ''rebel'' against their parents, who were punks.

Johanna said: ''Our parents didn't really listen to country. They were punks and they thought country was silly.''

Klara said: ''Yeah, so our way of rebelling as teenagers was listening to country music.''

However, they kept their love of the genre from their friends at school.

Johanna added: ''At school, I didn't tell everyone, 'Hey I'm listening to old country stuff.'''

The annual event, which will be held between August 2 and 5, also sees the likes of Beth NiElson Chapman, Damien O'Kane & Ron Block, Darlingside, Darren Eedens & the Slim Pickins', The East Pointers, Elephant Sessions, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Eric Bibb, Gordie on the bill.

Tickets for the festival are available now from

www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk