Fiona Apple's first album in eight years is titled 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters'.

A profile on the 42-year-old singer in The New Yorker revealed the album name was inspired by a scene from the crime drama 'The Fall' and also shared a number of the song titles.

The tracks listed are; 'The Drumset Is Gone', 'For Her', 'Ladies', 'On I Go', and 'Newspaper'.

Cara Delevingne also makes a vocal appearance on the title track.

The record was described by the publication as ''percussion-heavy'' and ''raw and un-slick''.

Fiona recently announced that she has finished work on the follow up to 2012's 'The Idler Wheel...' by posting on a video on fan site, Fiona Apple Rocks, in which the award-winning musician spelt out M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E in American Sign Language, followed by a nod and a smile.

The musician - who released her debut album, 'Tidal', back in 1996 - has been teasing details of her new record for years.

Last year, the singer admitted she wanted to release her new album ''a million years ago''.

Asked when it would be ready for fans, she shared: ''I mean, I don't know! It's hard to say.

''I was supposed to be done a million years ago. And I go off and I take too long making stuff. I'm hoping for early 2020. I think.''

Asked whether she'd compare her new album to any of her previous work, she said: ''It's probably its own thing. But I don't know how to articulate that.

''It's like, if you've been working out every day for a month and then nobody sees you, they see the difference, but if you've been doing it all the time, you don't really see the difference.

''I can't really know the growth or the evolution or anything like that in what I do, because I'm in the middle of it.''

The 'Criminal' singer also excited her loyal fans earlier this year, when she shared footage of herself working in her Venice Beach recording studio on social media.