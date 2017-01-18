The Criminal star has teamed up with composer Michael Whelan to release Tiny Hands, a short track which features Apple repeating the chant, "We don't want your tiny hands anywhere near our underpants".

"This is the chant that Fiona Apple created for the 'Women's March' in Washington, DC January 21st, 2017. She recorded it on a phone. m-Dub created the track and the mix," a message on the song's SoundCloud page reads.

The song also features audio clips of Trump's controversial conversation with Access Hollywood host in Billy Bush. During the recorded 2005 chat, which was leaked in October (16), he made lewd comments about women, such as "grab them by the p**sy," and "you can do anything".

The Women's March, which is due to take place on Saturday (21Jan17), will reportedly be attended by a host of stars such as Katy Perry, Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain. More than 200 other marches for women's rights will be held on the same day around the world.