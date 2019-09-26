Fiona Apple was more than happy for Jennifer Lopez to pole dance to her 1996 hit 'Criminal' in 'Hustlers'.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker portrays an exotic dancer who is out to con her wealthy clients in the movie and the 42-year-old singer/songwriter admitted she would have given Jennifer the rights to the song ''for free'' for her to dance to it.

She said: ''Listen, I just want to say: I would give my song to Jennifer Lopez to dance to for free, any day, any time.

''I really want to see the movie. If I were a person who actually left my house, I'd go.

Fiona is more lenient on who she lets use the track because it doesn't have any meaning to her anymore.

She said: ''I didn't know [Jennifer Lopez] was going to be dancing to it.''

However, she feels the fact the song is being used in 'Hustlers' and has a new ''purpose'' is like ''reclaiming it''.

She added to Vulture: ''Right now the song itself, the lyrics, those don't really mean anything to me.

''The way it started, the video, all the c**p I got -- using this song now, and using it in this movie for a purpose I believe in, is like reclaiming it.

''I'm not that scared girl in underwear anymore.

''The song isn't that to me anymore. It's my way of paying for things that I want to get done.''

Jennifer previously admitted she was ''terrified'' about filming her pole dancing scene, but she soon got into the ''mindset'' of ''I'm going to take all your money''.

She said recently: ''Let me tell you, when we filmed the [pole dancing] scene, I was terrified.

''I was so ready for it, I was prepared, I knew exactly what I was doing.

''And as I walked to the stage in dental floss, literally wearing nothing, I said to myself, 'Oh my god, what am I doing with my life right now? Oh my god.'

''And then after I did it, I really got into the mindset of, 'I'm going to take all your money. That's what I'm going to do right now.' It's a mindset that these girls have.''