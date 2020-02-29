Finn Wolfhard was stalked by adult 'Stranger Things' fans when he was just 13.

The 17-year-old actor stars as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix drama, and has recalled being ''followed'' home by adult fans of the series when he was 13 years old, after the first season of the show premiered on the streaming service.

He said: ''When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting 'It'. 'Stranger Things' had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, 'Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?' And I was like, 'No you can't have a selfie! How about don't follow children?' ''

And Finn's experience with fans isn't limited to being followed whilst walking home either, as he's also been followed whilst in a taxi cab.

He added: ''I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.''

Finn has even had to stop performing live with his band, The Aubreys, because people were ''getting crushed'' as overzealous fans tried to get closer to the teen star.

The 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' star - who was previously the frontman for Calpurnia before they split last year - told Mastermind magazine: ''I've had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade. It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren't hurt.''