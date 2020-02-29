Finn Wolfhard is set to star in 'Rules For Werewolves', based on a short film by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux which is premiering at SXSW in March.
The 'Stranger Things' actor will take on the leading role in the dramatic thriller, based on a short film by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux which is premiering at SXSW in March.
Schaulin-Rioux will also direct the feature-length film, which will begin shooting later this year or in early 2021.
Finn, 17, told Deadline: ''This short film represents the fourth time I've worked with Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux. He's one of Canada's most imaginative directors, and I look forward to collaborating with him again as we take Kirk Lynn's provocative text and expand this short into a very strong feature reflecting teenage lives in the wild and anxious era.''
Schaulin-Rioux added: '''Rules For Werewolves' is the kind of movie I'm desperate to see and dying to make, especially with the dream team of Kirk, Finn, our producing team, Boldly and co-star Kelcey Mawema. Premiering the short at SXSW is a very exciting way to share a glimpse of this amazing new world.''
The short is based on playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn's debut novel and he also adapted the screenplay.
It tells the story of a pack of wild teenagers who break in to homes before leaving someone or something behind for the police to find.
