'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard is set to star in the 'Ghostbusters' revival, alongside Carrie Coon.
The 16-year-old actor is in talks to appear in Jason Reitman's new installment of the 'Ghostbusters' franchise alongside Carrie Coon. The plot is set to focus on a single mother (Coon) and her family, including Wolfhard as her son.
Director Reitman Jason has co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to begin shooting the film - which will be a continuation of the 1884 movie and its 1989 sequel - this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.
Reitman has also brought his father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original, on board.
Ivan's Montecito Pictures will be producing the project, as he did with the original two films, and insiders have reportedly said Ivan believes this film is a passing of the torch.
The new film is unconnected from the 2016 all-female remake starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, which was directed by Paul Feig and Reitman angered fans with comments about the reboot.
Jason previously said his movie is ''trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans'' which some interpreted as a criticism of the remake - however, the 'Juno' director insisted that ''that came out wrong'' and he strongly feels the recent installment ''expanded the universe and made an amazing movie''.
On Twitter, he wrote: ''Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul [Feig] and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! (Sic)''
