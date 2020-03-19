Finn Wolfhard has promised that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is ''really faithful'' to the series.

The 'Stranger Things' star plays Trevor in the new instalment of the supernatural comedy series which sees original stars such as Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Dan Aykroyd return to the franchise, and Finn insists fans of the two original 'Ghostbusters' that came out in the 1980s will be thrilled with the respect shown to the series.

He told NME: ''Older 'Ghostbusters' fans will find it's a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, 'Ghostbusters' is about family and the relationships that these people have made.

''It's also really funny, so I'm really excited for people to see it.''

Finn admits that starring in the movie has extra poignancy as the original film was a family favourite growing up.

The 17-year-old actor explained: ''When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original movies, so I grew up watching them. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis - all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering.''

Bill has previously suggested that audience will love the film, helmed by Jason Reitman - the son of original director Ivan Reitman - because the ''script is good'' and has ''lots of emotion in it''.

The 69-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in the movie - said: ''The script is good. It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work.''

Bill also suggests that the story is driven as a tribute to 'Ghostbusters' co-creator Harold Ramis, who played Dr. Egon Spengler, after he passed away at the age of 69 in 2014.

The 'Groundhog Day' star said: ''Well, we are a man down. That's the deal. And that's the story that we're telling, that's the story they've written.''