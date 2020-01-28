Finn Wolfhard has teased that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is a ''really funny film''.

The 17-year-old actor plays the role of Trevor in the upcoming movie - which is a direct sequel to the original 1984 'Ghostbusters' movie and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II' - and insists the trailer doesn't show just how much comedy is in the movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''The trailer only showed some of it, but it's a 'Ghostbusters' movie so it's a really funny film. Every scene has comedy in it. I'm excited for people to see more of the humour in the movie.''

Finn - who has also starred in 'Stranger Things' and 'The Turning' - described his character as ''dumb'' but ''really fun to play''.

He explained: ''Yeah, he's a pretty dumb character. It's not that he's written dumb, he's just a dumb teenager and totally naive. Everything is way over his head. He's obsessed with cars and girls. So it's really fun to play him.''

Finn also admitted that he relished the experience of starring alongside Paul Rudd in the project and that the pair ''buddied-up'' on set.

He said: ''I was a giant fan of Paul and still am. Wet Hot American Summer was huge for me. I had to ask - and pester - him about it.

''He was so nice about it and would talk to me all the time about comedy. We'd tell each other different stories. We definitely buddied-up on set.''

Finn is also joined the film by original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts and Murray has told fans that they will love the movie, because the ''script is good'' and has ''lots of emotion''.

The 69-year-old actor - who is returning as Dr. Peter Venkman in Jason Reitman's sequel - told Vanity Fair: ''The script is good. It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work.''