Finn Wittrock and his wife Sarah Roberts are said to be expecting their first child, four years after tying the knot.
Finn Wittrock is to be a dad for the first time.
According to Us Weekly magazine, the 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actor's wife Sarah Roberts - who married the star in October 2014 - is pregnant with their first child.
Finn and Sarah met at New York City's Juilliard School where they were both studying.
The 34-year-old star received more good news earlier this week when it was revealed 'If Beale Street Could Talk' - in which he plays Hayward - has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture for a Drama, and Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture.
He wrote on Twitter: ''So proud to be a part of this - congratulations #IfBealeStreetCouldTalk (sic)''
Finn - who has also starred in 'The Big Short' and 'La La Land' - recently admitted he got into a bit of trouble when he was a youngster.
He said: ''It's scary to raise kids in LA. I got in some trouble, but I could have gotten in a lot more.''
But the 'American Horror Story' star managed to convert all his energy into trying to make it as an actor, and playing baseball.
Speaking about starring in movie 'Write When You Get Work', he added: ''I did play baseball, that was one special skill in the film's flashback part I can relate to.
''I went to the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. It's like a magnet school. You had to audition to get in.
''I was a theatre nerd, and the whole school was the castaways from a normal high school, so I became friends with all the other castaways.
''I felt I was always working on a film or finding a play to be in or somewhere to go. I was the first of my friends to drive, so I drove everyone everywhere. It was a good way to grow up - to have lots of activities.''
