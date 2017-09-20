Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui struggled with growing up in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old singer found world-wide fame as part of the chart-topping girl group - which also features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane - during her teenage years, and Lauren has admitted she found it hard to cope with the pressures of fame.

The brunette beauty shared: ''That messed me up, growing up in the public eye when I was a teenager. That's when everyone is trying to find themselves.''

More recently though, Lauren has found her voice and the pop star is proud that activism plays such a huge part in her career these days.

The Cuban-American musician raised eyebrows with the track 'Strangers', which features fellow bisexual artist Halsey, and Lauren has explained how the collaboration came about.

Of the song - which originally wasn't intended to be about a same-sex couple - she told Out: ''I got a text from her: 'Hey, babe, you can totally shut this down, but I was thinking we could switch the pronouns. I was like, 'B***h, I was thinking the same thing!'''

And Lauren is happy that, unlike some other artists, she's shown the courage to be so candid about her personal life.

She shared: ''A lot of artists are held back by the notion that they'll lose their fan base or alienate themselves. Even friends and family would tell me to keep it to myself. But the more I thought about it, the more I was like, Why?''

The singer also accused society of hypocrisy when it comes to same-sex relationships.

She said: ''People still talk s**t. But it's like, why does it make you feel gross? You can watch a kid get bombed and not do anything about it, but you can't watch me kiss my girlfriend? Go f**k yourself.''