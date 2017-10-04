Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui doesn't care about chart success.

The 21-year-old singer - who stars in the popular girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and previously Camila Cabello - has insisted she's proud of the band's self-titled third album, regardless of whether it sells as many copies as their earlier releases.

She shared: ''As an artist, I don't care about where we are in the charts and all that. The important thing to me is to connect with a creative project. In this record, we've got our thoughts, our lyrics. When you listen to it, it's about things we've lived through.

''We've worked our a**es off to get to where we are now. We've worked a lot and everyone that knows us can vouch for it.

''After all, of all we've lived till today, this is the most authentic we've done, and that motivates me a lot.''

Lauren, 21, also opened up about her fellow bandmates, who opted to continue together despite Camila's departure in 2016.

The brunette beauty hailed Normani as the hardest-working member of the group, while she observed that Dinah is much more ''carefree''.

Asked how she would describe each member of the band, Lauren told Billboard: ''Ally is the sweetest being you could possibly imagine. Dinah is carefree; she doesn't suffer irrelevant things. She only keeps the positive and holds no grudges.

''And Normani is the most hard-working person I know, and she's always trying to improve and be the best version of herself.''