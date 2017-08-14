Fifth Harmony have urged their young fans not to ''grow up too quickly''.

The chart-topping girl group - which features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - have implored their fans to embrace their youth and resist the temptation to behave in a way that's unnatural to them.

Asked what she'd advise the band's fans, Ally said: ''Definitely love yourself. Take in every moment, don't try to grow up too quickly.''

Dinah, on the other hand, revealed she's currently guiding her teenage sister through a particularly troublesome period in her life.

The 20-year-old star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I have like a teenage sister right now, and she's going through a rough time of like, she's all about [her] figure right now, because that's what you see.

''I'm like trying to calm her down like, 'Regina, just live in your teenage years. Like, live in he moment. That's the last thing you should be worried about right now. You should be living your youth.'''

Normani echoed her bandmate's sentiment, and also revealed she already feels old at the age of 21.

She explained: ''I would definitely say to be present. Because I look back now, and I'm like, 'Man, I just wanted to be 21 so bad, or 18.' And now that I'm actually 21, I'm like, 'Man, I feel old.'

''I feel like time is not being kind to me, so I would definitely say be present.''

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony recently claimed their new album is their most ''raw'' yet.

The group are poised to release their first LP since the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016, and have revealed the lyrics are all based on their own real-life experiences.

Normani previously said: ''We wanted to be raw and draw from our experiences.

''Every time we stepped into the booth it was something that we believed in, not something we were forced to sing. This is all us.''