The girl group became a foursome following Camila Cabello's exit last month (Dec16), shortly after she performed a taped appearance for DICk Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show, which aired in America on 31 December (16).

The remaining members of the band released an official new photo of the group last week (ends06Jan17), and on 18 January (17), they'll hit the stage at the People's Choice Awards.

Fifth Harmony won their first People's Choice Award last year (16) for Favorite Group. They are nominated in the same category this year.