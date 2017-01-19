Fifth Harmony dedicated their People's Choice award to their fans after performing for the first time as a quartet on Wednesday (18.01.17).

The chart-topping girl band won the Favourite Group gong at the annual awards bash at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and following the acrimonious departure of Camila Cabello, the group thanked their loyal fans for sticking by them.

Normani Kordei - who stars in the group alongside Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui - said: ''Thank you guys so much. This means the absolute world to us.

''We would be nothing without you. Thank you so, so, so much.''

At the glitzy awards show, the group delivered a retooled version of their hit single 'Work From Home', as they danced enthusiastically in front of a giant screen projecting their names.

Doubts surrounded the group's future in the immediate aftermath of Camila 's departure in December.

However, the remaining band members have pledged to continue to work together after enjoying major success through 2016.

Meanwhile, Camila recently admitted that one of the reasons she opted to quit the group was was because she felt Fifth Harmony were too sexualised.

The 19-year-old singer felt frustrated with efforts to make the group more raunchy in order to sell more records.

She said: ''Especially with being a girl group, there's been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualise us to just get more attention.

''Unfortunately, sex sells.''

What's more, Camila advised other females who aren't ''ready'' to become sexualised to ''put your foot down''.

She said: ''There's definitely been times where there's stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I've had to put my foot down.

''I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you're not ready for it, put your foot down.''