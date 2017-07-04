Fifth Harmony are fully focused on maintaining their friendship following the departure of Camila Cabello.

The 'Work From Home' group - who shot to fame on US TV show 'The X Factor' in 2012 - were reduced to a four-piece when their bandmate quit in December, but are stronger than ever as they move forward with new single 'Down'.

Normani Kordei, 21 - who is joined by Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane Hansen in the four-piece - said: ''We're doing greater than ever right now amongst the four of us. We're starting from the ground up.''

The girls are working on new material and recently received praise from their label boss Simon Cowell.

Dinah Jane, 20, said: ''We came over to his house, played him some of our records and he was super excited.

''He even gave us a standing ovation!''

The girls say they have had a lot more involvement in the creative process of their new tunes and aren't afraid to say if they don't like something.

Lauren, 21, told Britain's Metro newspaper: ''We have a lot more control.

''A song was presented to us and we went back to the label to say, 'No, this isn't us, this isn't our image'.

''We really fought to make our voices heard and that song never came to light.''

Fifth Harmony briefly considered adopting a different moniker after Camila made them a four-piece, but they ultimately felt it was important to stay as they were.

Lauren said recently: ''It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there's four of us not five. Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn't want to change the name.

''Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it's our brand. It's who we are. It's our entire moments. It's what we spent five years on.''

But they don't need to go out looking for a fifth member because they already feel like they have one.

Dinah said: ''The fans named us Fifth Harmony. And now they're the fifth member.''