Fifth Harmony are ''stronger'' without Camila Cabello.

The girl group - which includes Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane - have defended their decision to push what appeared to be a silhouette of former member Camila off the stage when they performed a mash-up of 'Down' and 'Angel' at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (27.08.17).

Speaking on Good Morning America, Ally said: ''We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, 'Hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony,' and we're stronger and better than we've ever been.''

Camila and the band went their separate ways back in December 2016 and the 20-year-old singer previously revealed she left the band to ''explore her own artistic vision''.

She said: ''I spent five years dedicated to the group and all of us focusing on the group and it was an amazing journey. I'm so proud of everything that we achieved together and every moment that we had together.

''But you know, just like any artist I felt like it was time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am. So those are my plans, I'm just writing now and I'm so excited about just, making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world.''

The group won the accolade for Best Pop Video at the MTV awards ceremony, presented to them by Paris Jackson.

And during their acceptance speech, the girls thanked their fans for their support.

Ally added: ''I'm so glad we're in this together and I had a vision for us. I'm just so grateful for how far we've come and I love you guys with all my heart. I'm so grateful.''