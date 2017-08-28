Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui was shocked by the band winning the Best Pop Video prize at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (27.08.17).

The 21-year-old singer and her bandmates, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane, won their fourth award since being crowned the Best New Artist in 2014 and Lauren was visibly moved by their latest success.

Taking to the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles to collect the band's latest accolade for their single 'Down', the brunette beauty explained: ''We are so honoured to be up here on this stage.

''I can't believe we won another VMA! I'm a little bit in shock.''

Camila Cabello left the group in December 2016, which prompted speculation about the band's long-term future.

And Ally admitted their latest success is particularly meaningful to the girls.

She said: ''This is such a monumental moment for us right now. This is so special.

''I'm so glad we're in this together. I had a vision for us, and I'm just so grateful for how far we've come. I love you guys with all my heart.''

Dinah, 20, was also emotional as she took to the mic, admitting: ''This is honestly so unreal.''

The band's success comes shortly after Dinah said their journey over the past year, including Camila's departure, has helped them to develop as people.

She recently explained: ''We're super, super proud of this era that we're stepping into and who we are individually.

''It's just amazing, for me especially, to see everybody growing into women. And even for myself, I've discovered who I am as a person, as a woman, as a daughter. So that [in] itself, I'm excited for everyone to see that and believe that.''